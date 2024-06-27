Flames trade Andrew Mangiapane to Washington Capitals for 2nd-round pick

The Calgary Flames have traded forward Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals for a 2025 second-round pick.

The team announced the trade in a news release on Thursday night.

“Today’s trade provides us with an increase in valuable draft capital and we have continued to emphasize the importance of how upcoming drafts will influence the future of our franchise,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in the release.

“Additionally, this move affords us with more salary cap and roster flexibility to make decisions after July 1.

The Capitals said the second-round pick was originally owned by Colorado.

The Flames drafted Mangiapane in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft. Since then, he has put up 109 goals and 106 assists for 215 points in 417 career games.

Mangiapane signed a three-year, $5.8 million AAV extension with the club in 2022.