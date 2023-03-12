Flash mob takes over Central Library to sing opening song to 1988 Olympics

A Calgary Choir is marking the 35th anniversary of the 1988 Winter Olympic Games in our city.

Nearly 170 members of Cool Choir took over the Central Library Sunday to sing a new arrangement of David Foster's "Winter Games," the iconic song featured in the opening ceremonies in 1988.

The new arrangement features words and is called "Can't You Feel It?"

The creative director of the adult pop and rock choir Jamie Serafi said the choir wanted to remind people of that iconic moment in the city's history.

Jamie Serafi, creative director of Cool Choir in Calgary

"The city has lost a lot of time through the pandemic and we're trying to regroup in some shape or form," Serafi said.

"I think it's important to remember some of the better times from Calgary, and I feel that doing this today – this Flash Mob – has been a very nostalgic moment for so many people in the city, to take them back to that moment, the opening ceremony when this song was heard as a piece of music."