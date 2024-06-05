Flooding shuts down large stretch of 16th Avenue N.W.; multiple neighbourhoods suffer no or low water flow

"An extensive water main break" in Calgary created chaos in multiple neighbourhoods and left a large stretch of a major city artery closed in both directions.

Hazardous flooding conditions in Montgomery shut down 16th Avenue N.W. on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, multiple neighbourhoods were left with no or low water flow.

Calgary Transportation posted to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after 7 p.m. about the flooding along 16th Avenue N.W.

The city later confirmed it is dealing with “an extensive water main break” and is still evaluating how widespread the impact is.

Around 7:30 p.m., a resident of nearby Bowness called CTV News Calgary and said she and her neighbours were having issues with their water at home.

No water or trickling water, she said.

Residents of West Hillhurst told CTV News Calgary similar – very low to no water pressure in their homes.

At least one resident on the west side of Eau Claire said likewise.

Police say they’ve received many calls to 911 about water issues, and that people should call 311 unless it’s an emergency.

The Calgary Fire Department said it would put out an emergency alert Wednesday night due to the 911 situation.

As of 8 p.m., 16th Avenue N.W. was closed eastbound at Sarcee Trail and westbound at Home Road, according to Calgary Transportation.

Fire officials say several connecting roads were shut down as well.

According to fire officials, by 10 p.m., the water to the main had been shut off, but work to reroute it was ongoing.

The road closures were not expected to be lifted and motorists continue to be advised to avoid the area.

No injuries as a result of the flooding had been reported at the time of this writing.