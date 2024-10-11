CALGARY
Calgary

    • Former Calgary city councillor announces he will run for mayor

    Jeff Davison, who once served as Ward 6 councillor in Calgary, will run for mayor in next year's municipal election. (File) Jeff Davison, who once served as Ward 6 councillor in Calgary, will run for mayor in next year's municipal election. (File)
    Share

    Jeff Davison, who once served as councillor in Ward 6 and ran for mayor in the 2021 election, said Thursday he will run for mayor again next year.

    He made the announcement on Scotsman's Hill, promising a four-year freeze on property taxes if he is elected.

    "Calgarians have said they've had it with this city council. They have the worst approval rating in history," he said.

    "They're mad about their inability to work together for Calgarians."

    Davison served from 2017 to 2021 and came in third place in the mayor's race last election.

    He is now the CEO of the Prostate Cancer Centre.

    The election is scheduled for Oct. 20, 2025.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What are the best ways to boost your income in Canada?

    Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News