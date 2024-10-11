Former Calgary city councillor announces he will run for mayor

Jeff Davison, who once served as councillor in Ward 6 and ran for mayor in the 2021 election, said Thursday he will run for mayor again next year.

He made the announcement on Scotsman's Hill, promising a four-year freeze on property taxes if he is elected.

"Calgarians have said they've had it with this city council. They have the worst approval rating in history," he said.

"They're mad about their inability to work together for Calgarians."

Davison served from 2017 to 2021 and came in third place in the mayor's race last election.

He is now the CEO of the Prostate Cancer Centre.

The election is scheduled for Oct. 20, 2025.