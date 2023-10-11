Former deputy police chief appeals 'Memegate' sanctions, says officers should have been dismissed

LETHBRIDGE -

Scott Woods, former deputy and interim police chief, says sanctions for the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) "Memegate" scandal should have been more severe and the officers should have been dismissed.

Woods appealed the punishments handed down on Wednesday.

In 2018, Edmonton police began investigating five Lethbridge officers accused of being part of the 'Meme Milita'.

The officers involved created and circulated profane, abusive and insulting memes of their superiors, including Woods, and various community members using work cellphones while on the job.

After a professional-conduct hearing in 2021, five officers were charged with misconduct.

Two of the officers, Matthew Rilkoff and David Easter, pleaded guilty to four counts including insubordination and neglect of duty.

The officers were demoted by two grades, resulting in a $15,000 salary decrease.

In his appeal submission, Woods says records would show the officers actually made money through time owed and paid vacation.

He also said the case law is outdated and facts were left out of the sentencing report.

The officers' representative disputes calls for their dismissal and says the appeal itself should be dismissed.

LPS counsel, representing the chief, agreed, saying the prior sanctions were more than enough for the two officers.

Two other officers resigned before their disciplinary hearings. Another was dismissed.

All of the memes have been sealed to prevent re-victimizing the subjects of the texts.

The Law Enforcement Review Board will take all submissions into account and will return with a decision within the next 60 days.