Lethbridge officers admit to most misconduct allegations in MemeGate investigation

CALGARY -

A professional conduct hearing into the alleged creation and distribution of offensive memes involving members of the Lethbridge Police Service began Tuesday with an admission of guilt on several accusations.

The memes targeted the former chief of the LPS and deputy police chief.

On the first day of the hearing that's expected to last three days, Sgt. Jason Moulton, Const. David Easter and Const. Matt Rilkoff all admitted to four of the counts against them, challenged another — that they utilized oppressive or tyrannical conduct toward a subordinate— and an additional two counts were withdrawn.

The admissions were on counts of:

The use of profane, abusive or insulting language toward a member of a police service or the public;

Insubordination through words or actions;

Neglect of duty by failing to report a matter that was their duty to report; and,

Abetting or knowingly being an accessory to a contravention by another peace officer.

Moulton also admitted to neglecting, without lawful excuse to promptly and diligently perform your duties as a police officer. Easter and Rikoff say they are not guilty of that allegation.

The hearing for the other two officers — Const. Keon Woronuk and Const. Derek Riddell — has been pushed to Feb. 3, 2022 and both announced Tuesday morning their intention to resign from the force.

A sixth officer, who has not been identified, has been charged with discreditable conduct and neglect of duty in connection with the investigation.