CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames have announced that former president and CEO Ken King has died.

The Flames announced the news on their website Thursday, followed by a 4 p.m. press conference.

CSEC ownership, management, and staff are sad to announce the passing of our former President & CEO and our current Vice Chair Ken King.



He was our leader and our friend and he will be greatly missed. https://t.co/QvIYqy2jYA — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 12, 2020

"Ken was the right leader at the right time for CSEC," said CSEC chairman and co-owner Murray Edwards. "His leadership and passion was exhibited every day in his successful delivery of the new Calgary event centre. He was a trusted confidant to all of the Flames owners, both past and present, and we all learned so much from him. My partners and I will miss our frequent conversations with our dear friend."

King joined the Flames as president and CEO in 2001, after a long career in newspapers, including a stint as president of both the Calgary Sun and The Calgary Herald.

"His vision and steady hand have been instrumental in the success of both the Flames and Calgary Hitmen of the WHL," said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement. "And his staunch advocacy for the arena project that will guarantee the Flames' long-term viability in Calgary will serve as a legacy of his devotion to the city."

"Ken was a friend," Bettman added, "And I will miss him greatly."

King's passing was announced at the same time the NHL announced it's suspending play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, throwing the remainder of the 2019-20 season into doubt.

Mayor Nenshi tweeted his condolences Thursday afternoon.

This is terribly sad news for our city.



Among all of the swirl that Calgarians are dealing with today, the last thing anyone needed was to receive word that an extraordinary leader and community builder is gone.



You’ll be missed, Ken. Thanks for all you’ve done for Calgary. https://t.co/YAbcRXfcrw — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) March 12, 2020

King was 68 and leaves behind his wife Marilyn, daughters Amanda and Jocelin and several grandchildren.