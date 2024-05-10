Fort Macleod RCMP seek public help after Granum gas station fuel thieves leave a mess
Fort Macleod RCMP are seeking public assistance in relation to an attempt to steal fuel from a gas station that left a mess.
Early on May 3, an unknown number of suspects visited JP’s Petro and General Store in Granum, Alta., trying to steal fuel.
As a result, hoses were damaged, causing a significant amount of gas to leak into the land.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7220. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tipps app.
