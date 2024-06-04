CALGARY
Calgary

    • Former Midfield Mobile Home Park land being auctioned

    Residents of the Midfield Mobile Home Park were forced out of their homes in 2018 following a lengthy legal battle. Now, the city is auctioning the property for future development. (File) Residents of the Midfield Mobile Home Park were forced out of their homes in 2018 following a lengthy legal battle. Now, the city is auctioning the property for future development. (File)
    Parcels of a prime 24-acre site, which was once home to dozens of families in the city of Calgary, are now up for auction to developers.

    The site, once known as the Midfield Mobile Home Park, has been vacant since February 2018 when the last residents of a mobile home community were evicted following a public legal battle.

    Of the 24 acres that make up the site, 14.23 are available for mixed-use multi-family development according to the city's website.

    The property sits at the top of the hill to the west of Deerfoot Trail along 16 Avenue.

    The auction runs from June 4 to July 9.

