CALGARY -- Kodie Curran is one step closer to realizing his boyhood dream of playing in the NHL after signing a two-year, one-way deal with the Anaheim Ducks.

Interest in the 30-year-old journeyman defenceman ballooned following his success with Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League where he was named the league's player of the year and defenceman of the league.

The Calgarian took an unusual path to the NHL. After playing for the Calgary Buffaloes organization, he joined the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Calgary Canucks for four seasons, played on the 2010 AJHL champion Spruce Grove Saints and suited up for the University of Calgary Dinos for five seasons.

Prior to his time in Europe, Curran spent time in the East Coast Hockey League and American Hockey League.

The two-year contract, which was announced June 1, has an average salary of $1 million per season.