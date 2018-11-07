Terance Gough, a former WestJet guest relations agent, pleaded guilty to fraud on Tuesday in connection with the fraudulent issuing of more than $145,000 in travel credits.

The 45-year-old admitted to placing a total of $145,254.43 WestJet dollars into the WestJet accounts of more than 100 people between 2012 and 2015.

According to court documents, Gough’s positon with WestJet provided him with the ability to issue travel credits to resolve customer complaints. The investigation into suspected fraud was spurred by noticeable differences in the amount of credits Gough issued compared to the other members of the guest relations team.

More than 90 per cent of the credits Gough fraudulently issued have been redeemed.

A sentence hearing is scheduled for later this month.