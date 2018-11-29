Two men and two women from Surrey, B.C. are facing a long list of charges in connection with a series of break and enters, including the theft of over 5,000 pieces of mail.

Investigators with the Centralized Break and Enter Unit first detected an increase in break and enters, motor vehicle theft and other fraudulent activity in August 2018.

With the help of a number of other police agencies, including the Edmonton Police Service, Vancouver Police Department and several RCMP detachments, Calgary police identified four suspects, all from Surrey.

Robert Paul Allard, 30, Steven Edward Hart, 34, and Courtney Lee Delf, 29, were all arrested when police executed a search warrant on a home in the 9000 block of Bridleridge Green S.W.

The fourth suspect, Laetitia Angelique Acera, 25, was arrested at a later date.

Police also seized a significant amount of items, including seven firearms, various pieces of stolen property and over 5,000 pieces of stolen mail from four different provinces, affecting a total of 2,194 members of the public.

Officials say that 3,970 pieces of stolen mail were recovered and confirmed as stolen. They will eventually be returned once the Canada Post disruption is resolved.

All four suspects have been charged with 87 offences, including:

break and enter commit (residential and commercial)

motor vehicle theft

disguise to commit an indictable offence

possession of stolen property over $5,000

possession of stolen property under $5,000

use of a stolen credit card

fraud under $5,000

identity theft

breach of probation

unsafe storage of a firearm

possess firearm obtained by crime

knowing possession of an unlicensed firearm

possess weapon contrary to a prohibition order

possession of stolen mail

Calgary police remind residents that break and enters are very often crimes of opportunity and offenders only need to force their way in during 34 percent of incidents.

Officials say that a good rule of thumb to protect yourself and your property is by adopting a 9 PM Routine to make sure that your home and vehicles are secure every night.