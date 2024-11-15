Holiday gift shopping, Santa and festive snacks: Spruce Meadows Christmas market returns

Calgarians can browse a wide variety of goods from more than 330 vendors at the Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market this weekend.

Officials say the market is the perfect place to shop for holiday gifts with vendors selling handcrafted goods and festive treasures.

The market includes both indoor and outdoor areas, and is decked out in seasonal décor to immerse shoppers in a festive atmosphere.

There will be visits from Santa with photos available for a $10 donation to Habitat for Humanity and a special appearance from Santa's reindeer.

There's also a selection of festive treats and season drinks, like sticky toffee pudding and mulled wine.

The market runs from Nov. 15 to 17, Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 and Nov 29 to Dec. 1.

Tickets are available on the Spruce Meadows website.