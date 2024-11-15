Calgarian celebrates second lottery win, taking home $5M

A Calgary man has won $5 million from a Lotto 6-49 ticket, but it's not his lottery win.

Osman Adam's windfall came from the Oct. 9 draw, but he also won $1 million on a Lotto Max ticket back in May 2021.

Adam says he bought a house and vehicle after his previous win, and this time he's looking to invest some of his money.

"Real estate, stocks and bonds, that sort of thing," he said. "I’m feeling very focused this time around."

Adam says he felt "calm and collected" when he saw how much he had won.

"But that might have been because I had to count the zeroes a few times," he added.

He bought his ticket from the 7-Eleven in the 5300 block of 17 Avenue S.E.