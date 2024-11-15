CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgarian celebrates second lottery win, taking home $5M

    Osam Adam won $5 million on the Oct. 9, 2024 Lotto 6-49 draw. (Western Canada Lottery Corporation) Osam Adam won $5 million on the Oct. 9, 2024 Lotto 6-49 draw. (Western Canada Lottery Corporation)
    Share

    A Calgary man has won $5 million from a Lotto 6-49 ticket, but it's not his lottery win.

    Osman Adam's windfall came from the Oct. 9 draw, but he also won $1 million on a Lotto Max ticket back in May 2021.

    Adam says he bought a house and vehicle after his previous win, and this time he's looking to invest some of his money.

    "Real estate, stocks and bonds, that sort of thing," he said. "I’m feeling very focused this time around."

    Adam says he felt "calm and collected" when he saw how much he had won.

    "But that might have been because I had to count the zeroes a few times," he added.

    He bought his ticket from the 7-Eleven in the 5300 block of 17 Avenue S.E.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal children's hospitals urging parents to avoid ERs

    The two biggest children’s hospitals in Montreal - the CHU Sainte-Justine and Montreal Children's Hospital - are asking the parents to avoid bringing their children to the emergency room if possible due to a surge in patients.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News