Four people charged in death of Calgary woman Tara Miller

Four people are facing charges in connection to the death of a Calgary woman whose body was found near Okotoks last year.

Tara Miller, 37, also known as Tara Mbugua, was found dead near the intersection of Highway 522 and 128 Street on March 30, 2023.

On Jan. 18, the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit, with help from Calgary police, arrested four people.

Gurpreet Gill, 30, of Calgary is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and use of a firearm in an indictable offence.

Greg Shuster, 30, of Calgary, is charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and accessory after the fact.

Jared Burke, 24, of Wheatland County, is charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and use of a firearm in an indictable offence.

Shyana Popplestone, 25, of Calgary, is charged with manslaughter.

All four of the accused remain in custody until their hearings.