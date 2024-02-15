CALGARY
    • Free street parking, public swimming, skating: Family Day in Calgary

    Some Calgary pools are offering free swiimming Monday afternoon for Family Day. (Courtesy City of Calgary) Some Calgary pools are offering free swiimming Monday afternoon for Family Day. (Courtesy City of Calgary)
    The city is adjusting its hours Monday for Family Day.

    Here’s a rundown of what you can expect.

    TRANSIT AND PARKING

    • Transit will operate on a Sunday level of service, including On Demand. Visit calgarytransit.com for details.
    • Parking will be free in all on-street ParkPlus Zones Monday, while weekend rates apply at Calgary Parking parkades. Regular rates will be in effect at the Calgary Zoo, Telus Spark and Heritage Park.
    • The parking contact centre and impound lot will both be closed. For more information, see Calgary Parking.

    SKATING AND SWIMMING

    • Free skating between 1 and 2:15 p.m. will be available at Ernie Starr Arena, Frank McCool Arena, Murray Copot Arena and the Optomist/Blunden Areas. Equipment rental won’t be available Monday.
    • Free public swimming will be available Monday between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., then again between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the following pools: Acadia Aquatic & Fitness Centre, Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre; and Thornhill Aquatic and Recreation Centre.
    • Due to the popularity of free swims, the city asks that you limit your participation to a single time slot. The pool may be cleared at 2:30 p.m.to make room for new customers.
    • Paid public skating between 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. at Village Square Leisure Centre and Southland Leisure Centre.
    • The Village Square and Southland Leisure will also offer paid public swimming between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday. Regular rates.

    OTHER ACTIVITIES

    • All other indoor pools, fitness centres, arenas, the art centre and the Calgary Soccer Centre will be closed Monday.
    • If you need a day camp for your child Friday due to the teachers' convention, some slots are still available between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for children between five and 12 years old, at Rec Adventures at Village Square Leisure Centre, Outdoor Adventures at South Glenmore Park and Outdoor Adventures at Confederation Park. The cost is between $52.25 and $55 a day.
    • You can also try a new sport for free between now and Monday, including martial arts, disc golf, horseshoes, yoga, field hockey, aqua fitness, indoor cycling, rugby, Australian rules football, or inline skating at various locations as part of All Sport One City. Different events are available for different age groups.

