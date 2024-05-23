CALGARY
Calgary

    • 31-year-old man wanted by Lethbridge police turns himself in

    Lethbridge police say Salar Dalair Khan, 31, who was wanted for failing to comply with an order stemming from a number of convictions, has turned himself in. (Photo: Lethbridge police) Lethbridge police say Salar Dalair Khan, 31, who was wanted for failing to comply with an order stemming from a number of convictions, has turned himself in. (Photo: Lethbridge police)
    A Lethbridge man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants turned himself in to police, the LPS announced in a media statement Thursday.

    Salar Dalair Khan was wanted for failing to comply with an order stemming from being convicted for sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

    Police originally issued a statement May 8 asking for public assistance to locate Khan.

