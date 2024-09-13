Fugitive wanted in connection with Rocky View County murder arrested

Mounties have captured a fugitive wanted for murder and on the run since early August, and it happened while they were working another case.

Elijah Blake Strawberry was arrested on Friday afternoon, at a residence on the O'Chiese First Nation.

The 28-year-old was arrested "successfully and safely," RCMP say.

"Following an intense search and multiple pleas for information, on Sept. 13, 2024, today, just after 1 p.m., members of the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit successfully and safely arrested 28-year-old Elijah Blake Strawberry at a residence in O'Chiese First Nation," said Alberta RCMP Chief Superintendent Roberta Mckale.

On Aug. 6, police say Colin Hough, of Airdrie, was shot and killed by Strawberry and another man, 35-year-old Arthur Wayne Penner.

Police say Hough had stopped to help them, believing they were in trouble when their truck was on fire along a rural road just east of Calgary.

The pair also shot and injured a Fortis Alberta employee after the killing.

Penner was arrested with the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service, but Strawberry remained at large.

Alberta RCMP Chief Superintendent Roberta Mckale speaks about the arrest of Elijah Blake Strawberry on Sept. 13, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

RCMP received a lot of tips, said Mckale, but in the end, none of those were what led to his capture.

"Our investigators were in O'Chiese First Nation, at a residence on another matter – the major crimes unit was there working another file – and ended up locating him hiding in the residence," said Mckale.

Strawberry will appear before a Justice of the Peace, "to determine his release status and a future court date," said Mckale.