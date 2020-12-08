CALGARY -- The province will now further limit the size of all in-person religious services to 15 per cent of fire code capacity.

The changes take effect at midnight Saturday, impacting services Sunday morning, Dec.13.

While the changes apply to all faiths, the announcement comes as Christians prepare to celebrate Christmas, a time when attendance is often up.

Online or drive-in services where attendees do not leave their vehicles are not affected.

The restrictions are still less restrictive than those in place in many parts of the country. Toronto has roughly the same population as Alberta and reported 646 new cases, compared to Alberta’s 1735 new cases on the same day.

Religious services in Toronto and other “grey zone” regions are limited to 10 or less people.

Both B.C. and Manitoba have closed their places of worship entirely.

Calgary’s Jewish community, which will begin Chanukah celebrations this Thursday, has been exceeding government guidelines in some cases closing synagogues to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Life is sacred,” said Jared Shore of the Calgary Jewish Federation. “We can’t do anything that risks health and safety inside or outside the community.”