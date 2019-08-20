

CTV News Calgary





The price of gas continues to fall across Calgary.

The average price at the pump in the city sat at 97.6 cents a litre on Tuesday morning, which is down from the day before.

As of Sunday the price of gas is nearly 36 cents a litre less than the same time last year, and about 11 cents a litre lower than a month ago.

The average price of gas in Alberta is 101.3 cents a litre.