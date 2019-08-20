Gas prices continue downward trend in Calgary
Gas prices in Calgary have been trending downward in Calgary in recent months.
CTV News Calgary
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 9:15AM MDT
The price of gas continues to fall across Calgary.
The average price at the pump in the city sat at 97.6 cents a litre on Tuesday morning, which is down from the day before.
As of Sunday the price of gas is nearly 36 cents a litre less than the same time last year, and about 11 cents a litre lower than a month ago.
The average price of gas in Alberta is 101.3 cents a litre.