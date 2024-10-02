CALGARY
Calgary

    • Gas well fire north of Calgary finally out; investigations into cause underway

    Five workers were hurt when a gas well, operated by HWN Energy Ltd., exploded on Sept. 30, 2024. Five workers were hurt when a gas well, operated by HWN Energy Ltd., exploded on Sept. 30, 2024.
    Share

    An energy company that runs a natural gas well north of Calgary says a roughly 24-hour fire that injured five workers has finally been snuffed out.

    There was a "well control incident" Monday afternoon at the site about eight kilometres north of Cochrane, Alta., but by early Tuesday afternoon, "the fire was extinguished, and the well was brought under control," according to the updated news release from HWN Energy Ltd.

    The company says that by 5:30 p.m., there was no further release of liquids or gases.

    RCMP had said it believed a crew hit a gas pocket while drilling, triggering a large explosion that injured the workers.

    The statement from HWN said five contractor personnel were injured during the incident, but details of their injuries or conditions were not given.

    Earlier, Alberta Health Services confirmed paramedics took five people to hospital on Monday, three with life-threatening injuries and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

    As of Tuesday, an AHS spokesman said he could not provide an update on their conditions due to patient privacy rules.

    The company acknowledged the local community's concerns and committed to assuring the public that every possible measure was taken to manage the incident effectively.

    HWN also said it continues to monitor the situation and is committed to co-operating with ongoing investigations by representatives of the Alberta Energy Regulator and Occupational Health and Safety officers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News