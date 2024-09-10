Girl, 14, dies in crash north of Lethbridge: RCMP

A 14-year-old girl died in a crash north of Lethbridge on Tuesday morning.

RCMP responded to the intersection of Township Road 102 and Range Road 221 in Lethbridge County around 9:40 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

Police said a 14-year-old girl from Diamond City, Alta. was declared dead at the scene. She was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

The drivers of the vehicles, two men, were taken to hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

The highway was closed for several hours as an RCMP collision reconstructionist investigated but has since reopened for travel.

The intersection is located approximately 16 kilometres north of Lethbridge, west of Highway 25.