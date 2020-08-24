CALGARY -- Despite the tournament being cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the Shaw Charity Classic — slated to run Aug. 24 to 30 — say it will continue to help charitable organizations across the province.

“We knew we still wanted to keep alive the charitable spirit of the tournament,” said Chethan Lakshman, vice-president, external affairs for Shaw Communications.

Back in June, the tournament was cancelled when the City of Calgary halted all event permits and international travel restrictions remained in place because of the coronavirus.

Lakshman said there’s more than 200 charities that have been working even harder since the beginning of the pandemic to try and raise money and awareness for a good cause.

“We want to make sure that people didn’t forget the many charities that do benefit from the Shaw Charity Classic and the fundraising that goes on,” he said.

“Kids Sport, and all the other charities, is really, really tight. We work together year-round to see how we can support each other, raising awareness and bring a spotlight to their activities," he said.

He added that by texting KIDS to 30333, $10 will be added to your phone bill and donated to the Shaw Charity Classic Foundation, which Shaw will match, dollar-for-dollar.

At the age of 10, Chloe Vacon has been part of Kids Sport for the past four years. She said before she got involved she wasn’t sure what her future would look like.

“Since I’ve been with Kids Sport, it’s like a part of me now.” said Vacon. “I get to do all these amazing things and, like, I didn’t even know that I would before.”

Vacon added that she can’t do in-person school because of COVID-19 and she’ll be home schooling for the start of this school year.

“My doctor said I have to stay home because of my system, I get sick really quickly," she said. “With my body, it's kind of hard for my body to fight it.”

Vacon said she has one message to all kids during this pandemic, “Be safe, be helpful and be kind to others.”

Since the tournament's inception in 2013, the Shaw Charity Classic has raised more than $48 million, which has been distributed to more than 200 youth-based charities across Alberta.

The next Shaw Charity Classic will take place, Aug. 11 to 15, 2021, at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club.

For more information or to donate, visit the Shaw Charity Classic website.