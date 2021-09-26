Grizzly bear attack sends man to hospital
A man is in hospital after encountering a grizzly bear and her two cubs while hiking in Kananaskis country Sunday.
The 30-year-old man was hiking around 1 p.m. when he encountered the bears, according to Calgary EMS. They said the man did everything correctly during the encounter.
Alpine Helicopters retrieved the man from the hiking trail. STARS Air Ambulance was waiting at the Mount Lipsett day-use area but a ground ambulance took the man to hospital.
According to EMS, the man is in hospital in stable condition with numerous soft-tissue injuries.
How the early work of a Canadian scientist and his team made the COVID-19 vaccines possible
The story of how the groundbreaking mRNA vaccines were developed to help the world fight COVID-19 is a fascinating one — but it’s been missing a key part, according to a scientist who says a fundamental aspect of these vaccines was originally developed by a small team in Canada.
Chinese government initiated dialogue to release two Michaels: Canada's ambassador to the U.S.
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. says the Chinese government initiated the dialogue to release Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, noting that the U.S. did not make the freedom of the two Canadians a condition of the deferred prosecution agreement reached with Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.
Merkel's bloc stumbles badly in Germany; horse-trading ahead
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel 's centre-right bloc both laid claim Sunday to lead the country's next government, even as projections showed the long-time leader's party heading for its worst-ever result in a national election.
Rolling Stones open American tour, pay tribute to drummer
The Rolling Stones launched their pandemic-delayed "No Filter" tour Sunday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis without their drummer of nearly six decades.
Conservatives divided on fate of O'Toole, as party's MPs call for unity
The Conservative Party is facing internal strife as some insiders want to see Erin O'Toole ousted as leader, while newly elected MPs hope for some semblance of unity.
Americans win Ryder Cup in a rout, send Europe a message
The Americans won back the Ryder Cup and perhaps a whole lot more Sunday, sending a strong message to Europe with a powerful performance from their youngest team in history.
Outcome uncertain as Japan's ruling party heads to vote on next PM
Japan's ruling party votes on Wednesday for the country's next prime minister in an election that has turned into the most unpredictable race since Shinzo Abe made a surprise comeback almost a decade ago, defeating a popular rival in a runoff.
3D-printed vaccine patch can offer painless, more effective immunization: study
A team of scientists have developed a 3D-printed vaccine patch as a painless way to immunize without the use of a needle while offering a better immune response, according to the study.
Nicknamed the 'Molten Ring,' this deep-space phenomenon is 9.4 billion light-years away
In 2020, the Hubble Space Telescope captured a rare and spectacular image of light from a far-away galaxy curving in a glowing arc around a cluster of dense gravity -- and now, new analysis has revealed that this light travelled 9.4 billion light-years to reach us.
Kenney tells radio host that lockdown would punish people already vaccinated
Premier Jason Kenney rejected calls for a “hard lockdown” during an appearance on a radio program Sunday, the same day that his province's former top doctor signed a letter calling for immediate “fire break” measures to deal with surging cases of COVID-19.
'Reduce community transmission': Alberta's former top doctor calls for more action on COVID-19
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health and a critical care physician penned a letter Sunday urging action from the province to slow community spread of COVID-19.
Alberta harvest ahead of schedule, lower yields due to record heat
After a summer of record-breaking heat, most Alberta farmers have harvested their crops ahead of schedule while yields for some crops are significantly below normal levels.
2 University of British Columbia students hit and killed by vehicle while walking on campus: RCMP
Police and emergency crews responded early Sunday morning to a serious crash at the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus.
Vancouver police introduce 'visor cards' to facilitate communication with deaf residents
A new Vancouver Police Department initiative aims to improve communication between police and people who are deaf and hard of hearing.
BC SPCA aims to 'free up space' with half-price adoption event
British Columbians who've been thinking about adopting a new pet can do so for half price this week.
B.C. extending cap on fees food delivery services can charge through year's end
The B.C. government has extended rules limiting the fees that food delivery companies can charge that were originally put in place to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
BC Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to fatal crash near Parksville
BC Highway Patrol is asking witnesses to come forward after a fatal single-vehicle crash in the Mid-Island Friday night.
University taking disciplinary action in aftermath of rowdy party in Halifax Saturday night
Dalhousie University says it's taking disciplinary action against students who took part in a rowdy party Saturday night that drew thousands to the city's south end.
New Brunswick announces one COVID-19 related death; 82 new cases Sunday
New Brunswick is announcing another COVID-19-related death, as well as 82 new cases on Sunday.
Mixed messaging as Nova Scotia prepares to enter Phase 5 in October
Nova Scotia is scheduled to move into Phase 5 of its recovery plan on October 4 if all goes according to plan.
Toronto restaurant says it won't accept medical exemptions
A midtown Toronto restaurant says it will not accept unvaccinated guests inside, even if they have a medical exemption.
14-year-old boy dead after collision in East Gwillimbury, Ont.
A 14-year-old boy riding his bicycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle in East Gwillimbury Sunday afternoon, York Regional Police say.
Ontario's COVID-19 rates lower than expected due to public health measures: experts
Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts are lower than what many experts had expected by now, and while they point to a number of factors for the relative relief, they say now is not the time to ease up on those measures.
School-aged kids make up largest portion of active COVID case in Ottawa
Approximately 35 per cent of the 474 active cases in Ottawa right now are in those under 19-years-old.
Ottawa Catholic School Board has highest staff COVID-19 vaccination rate in Ottawa
The high vaccination rate comes as the Ottawa Catholic School Board prepares to approve a new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all staff, visitors and volunteers on Tuesday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases in Ottawa up on Sunday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 79 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tampa Bay Rays announce sign of Montreal future coming in the MLB playoffs
Baseball fans in Montreal will want to look on a right field wall of Tropicana Field during the MLB playoffs when the Tampa Bay Rays play, as a new sign will feature future plans the team has to split regular season games.
Man found dead after shooting in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough
A man was found dead with bullet wounds Sunday afternoon following a shooting in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, September 26, 2021
The CTV Montreal News at 6 p.m. has been pre-empted due to NFL football. Watch the broadcast above.
‘It was much more tame than normal’: Gathering restrictions temper homecoming weekend in Waterloo Region
Thousands of students and alumni came through Waterloo Region over the weekend to partake in homecomings at nearby universities, and Waterloo’s mayor said COVID-19 restrictions appear to have been obeyed.
Cambridge man runs 132 km to raise money for the Heart & Stroke Foundation
A man from Cambridge ran 132 kilometres from Guelph to Goderich to raise money for the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Canadian Army Reserve training in Puslinch Township
About 40 Canadian Army Reserve soldiers from Guelph’s 11th Field Artillery Regiment have made a quarry in Puslinch Township their temporary training ground.
Pandemic-strapped downtown restaurants celebrate return of Jets hockey
Puck drop for the start of the Winnipeg Jets preseason at the Canada Life Centre isn't just exciting news for hockey fans but for restaurants in the downtown area too.
One dead after North End shooting Sunday morning
A man is dead after being shot in the North End early Sunday morning.
Disc golf tournament doubles in size after pandemic popularity
Winnipeg's best frisbee players, along with a host of newbies, filled Kilcona Park Sunday morning to take part in an annual disc golf tournament.
Sask. reports most active COVID-19 cases to date with 4,864
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and 436 recoveries, bringing active cases in the province to a record-breaking 4,864.
Terry Fox Run gets equine twist in Balgonie
For more than 25 years a woman in Balgonie, Sask. has been hosting an annual fundraiser for cancer research around the Terry Fox Run, with a new twist on the event.
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 3 Saskatoon elementary schools
On Sunday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared outbreaks at Chief Whitecap, Ernest Lindner and W.P. Bate Schools, according to a news release from Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS).
'Worst crop since ‘88': Sask. farmers facing tough harvest
After scorching temperatures this past summer, farmers are wrapping up their harvest with the majority of them facing lower than expected yields.
