CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hate crimes unit looking into vandalism near S.W. Calgary synagogue

    Graffiti on a sound wall across the street from the Beth Tzedec Congregation synagogue in S.W. Calgary, on July 29, 2024. (CTV News) Graffiti on a sound wall across the street from the Beth Tzedec Congregation synagogue in S.W. Calgary, on July 29, 2024. (CTV News)
    Share

    The hate crimes unit is looking into vandalism discovered near a synagogue in southwest Calgary over the weekend.

    David Inhaber, the CEO of the Beth Tzedec Congregation, said more than 1,000 people attended a “peaceful march” at the synagogue on Sunday when they discovered graffiti on a wall across the street.

    Vandals spray painted a retaining wall and the pavement near the synagogue with what appears to be pro-Palestinian and anti-Semitic graffiti.

    Inhaber said he contacted Calgary police after arriving at the synagogue for the event.

    “The police have given the thought and went through their processes and pursue, if necessary, what it is that they do,” Inhaber said.

    CTV News has reached out to the Calgary Police Service for more information.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News