Hate crimes unit looking into vandalism near S.W. Calgary synagogue

The hate crimes unit is looking into vandalism discovered near a synagogue in southwest Calgary over the weekend.

David Inhaber, the CEO of the Beth Tzedec Congregation, said more than 1,000 people attended a “peaceful march” at the synagogue on Sunday when they discovered graffiti on a wall across the street.

Vandals spray painted a retaining wall and the pavement near the synagogue with what appears to be pro-Palestinian and anti-Semitic graffiti.

Inhaber said he contacted Calgary police after arriving at the synagogue for the event.

“The police have given the thought and went through their processes and pursue, if necessary, what it is that they do,” Inhaber said.

CTV News has reached out to the Calgary Police Service for more information.