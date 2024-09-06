Have you seen Donnie? 18-year-old Calgarian goes missing

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing 18-year-old.

Police say Donnie (Oceana) was last seen near the area of Third Street and Crescent Road N.W. at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

"Donnie suffers from a medical condition, and his family and police are concerned for his well-being," said a Friday news release from the Calgary Police Service.

Donnie is described as 5'3" tall (160 centimetres) and 130 pounds (59 kilograms) with short burgundy hair and two tattoos including small mushrooms on the right forearm and a diamond-eye with a sun-like background on the left shoulder.

Donnie was last seen wearing an oversized Roots sweater with "Torontonian" on it in yellow, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Donnie's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.