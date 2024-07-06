Heading to the Calgary Stampede? Here's what you need to know

The Calgary Stampede has arrived, with 10 days of western festivities and fun planned throughout the city.

If you’re heading down to Stampede Park to take in the midway, rodeo, chuckwagon races, concerts or other attractions, here are a few things you should know.

The park is generally open from 11 a.m. to midnight, with hours varying for some of the special theme days.

There are four entrances to get into the park:

Victoria Park/Stampede Station Entrance: 17th Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E.

Stampede Trail Entrance: 14th Avenue and Stampede Trail S.E.

Erlton Entrance: 25th Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E.

MacDonald Avenue Entrance: MacDonald Avenue S.E.

A rider carries the Canadian flag as the anthem is sung before the start of rodeo action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alta., Friday, July 5, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Entrance fees and park costs

To get into Stampede, admission costs vary based on age.

General (age 13 to 64): $25

Seniors (age 65-plus): $17

Child (age seven to 12): $16

Child under seven: Free

Pre-purchased rodeo, evening show, Buck the Line and Saddledome show tickets can also get you into the park at no additional charge.

When you leave the park, you will receive a re-entry stamp that can get you back in on the same day.

If you want to hop on a ride or take a shot at a midway game, you can buy coupons at kiosks and ticket booths throughout the park.

The number of coupons required varies depending on the ride or game.

One coupon: $1

11 coupons: $10

22 coupons: $20

55 coupons: $50

Ride All Day wristbands: $58

Free admission and value days

If you’re looking for a deal, there are a few days when admission is discounted or free.

Family Day, Sunday, July 7 : The park opens at 8 a.m. and admission is free for everyone until 11 a.m. There will also be a free pancake breakfast and variety show at the GMC Stadium Courtyard from 8 to 10 a.m.

: The park opens at 8 a.m. and admission is free for everyone until 11 a.m. There will also be a free pancake breakfast and variety show at the GMC Stadium Courtyard from 8 to 10 a.m. Community Day, Tuesday, July 9 : The park opens at 10 a.m. Admission is free for everyone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seniors (65-plus) and military veterans get free admission all day and can pick up free coffee and donuts in the BMO Plaza until 11 a.m.

: The park opens at 10 a.m. Admission is free for everyone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seniors (65-plus) and military veterans get free admission all day and can pick up free coffee and donuts in the BMO Plaza until 11 a.m. Kids’ Day, Wednesday, July 10: The park opens at 8 a.m. Kids 12 and under get in free all day, while everyone else can get in free until 10 a.m. There will be a free breakfast and variety show at the GMC Stadium Courtyard from 8 to 10 a.m.

Crowds attend Family Day at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Sunday, July 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Security screening and bag checks

Security screening checkpoints featuring metal detectors and bag searches are set up at entrances to Stampede Park.

Stampede security officials say they have increased the number of search lanes and entry points this year, to do more thorough searches while keeping lines moving.

All guests and their belongings are subject to screening.

“We reserve the right not to allow any bag, parcel or other items to be brought into Stampede Park, and to deal with any unattended object in such way as we consider appropriate,” Stampede said on its website.

Visit the Calgary Stampede’s website for a full list of prohibited items.

Transit and parking

Calgary Transit is offering 24-hour CTrain service and extended hours on many bus routes during Stampede.

Transit riders can purchase a Stampede day pass during the 10 days of stampede, for $8.50 for adults and $6.50 for youth.

Those tickets are valid for one full day between July 5 and 14.

CTrains will also be on an updated schedule, with trains coming every 10 minutes from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., every 15 minutes from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. and every 40-50 minutes between 1 and 5 a.m.

Learn more about Stampede transit service on Calgary Transit’s website.

The Calgary Stampede has day-use parking available for $30, in lots north of the BMO Centre at the corner of Macleod Trail and 12th Avenue and directly north of Stampede Park in the 11th Avenue lot.

Vehicles can be left overnight but must be picked up by 8 a.m. the next day.

Additional parking is available in lots in the East Village.