Health Canada seizes potentially dangerous skincare products from Calgary companies

Health Canada is warning the public not to use several skincare products that were sold by Calgary companies, saying they contain ingredients can pose serious health risks.

Officials seized the unauthorized skin lightening and acne products from Calgary warehouses and removed them from sale online.

Three of the products are from Brilliant Skin Essentials' Brilliant Rejuv line, including the Brilliant Rejuv Set, Topical Solution (Toner) and Topical Cream.

The fourth product is a tretinoin cream, which is labelled as a anti-acne, anti-wrinkle, youth renewal night cream.

The Tretinoin Cream is labelled to contain tretinoin. (supplied) All four of the products contain tretinoin, which can damage skin, cause irritation, itchiness or redness, and three contain hydroquinone, which, in laboratory testing on animals, has been associated with cancer after long-term exposure.

Health Canada says to stop using the products and talk to your doctor if you have concerns.

The products were seized from Beauty Lounge Canada and Project Glo Up / Glowify in Calgary.