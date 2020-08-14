CALGARY -- A high pressure moving in will likely trigger heat warnings for southern Alberta Saturday.

…but that’s the worst of it. This subsident atmosphere lacks the moisture of the last hot cycle, where transpiration (evaporation from plant matter, ie. crops) was prevalent in upping our humidex values. This time, it’s the dry heat we’re more accustomed to in the prairies.

With this new wave of heat on the way, we can expect the southeast corridor to lead the vanguard of new heat warnings Saturday. These occur at specific thresholds of high and low temperatures reaching and/or surpassing 29C and 14C, respectively. Thresholds in the southeast corner of the province are higher, 32C and 16C respectively instead. This is all quite likely. By Sunday, a fair half of the province could be under these warnings.

It’ll be important to stay hydrated in events like these and ready the fans in the bedrooms – it’s not going to be the most pleasant sleeping weather.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 23C

Evening: clearing cloud, low 12C

Tomorrow:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 26C

Evening: mainly clear, low 12C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 29C

Evening: mainly clear, low 16C

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 30C

Evening: mainly clear, low 16C

Tuesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 26C

Evening: mainly clear, low 13C

Jeff provided no context or locale, but sent in this magnificent photo for today. Have a lovely weekend!

You can submit your weather photos here!



