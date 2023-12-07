Heavy snowfall expected to continue in Calgary
After enjoying a month of above seasonal temperatures, residents in Calgary are being reminded of winter and all the cold temperatures and slippery roads that come with it.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) renewed its snowfall warning for the city and several other communities on Thursday morning.
In the bulletin, posted at 5:38 a.m., the agency says Calgary is expected to receive about 10 centimetres of snowfall through the day.
Heavier accumulations are possible, ECCC says, forecasting as much as 20 centimetres overall.
The advisory is reminding drivers to take precautions when they are out on the road such as adjusting their speed to conditions, watch out for other drivers and always be prepared to stop if needed.
ECCC says the snow is expected to stop by Thursday evening.
The City of Calgary, in a Thursday snow clearing update, said crews were out before and during the snowstorm applying anti-icing agents to bridge decks and other trouble spots.
"The city responds to snow by plowing and applying materials on the highest volume roads first to keep Calgarians moving safely: these routes include Calgary’s busiest roads, including Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, and Memorial Drive," officials said in a statement.
It is also reminding drivers to monitor driving conditions and adjust whenever necessary.
"Prepare yourself before you head out, leave plenty of time to get to where you need to go and adapt to the changing weather. Stay safe out there!"
More details on road conditions in Calgary can be found on the city's road conditions map.
