Here's how Calgary school boards are handling Alberta's classroom cellphone ban

School is around the corner for students and new for the 2024-25 academic year is the new policies banning cellphone use in classrooms.

The province announced in June that personal devices will need to be turned off and stored out of sight during class time, with exceptions for specialized learning or medical needs.

Here’s how Calgary school boards are handling the new rules.

Calgary School Divisions

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) will be implementing the cellphone ban at the start of the school year in alignment with the province’s new policy.

“We then have the fall to finalize our administrative regulation for January,” a spokesperson told CTV News.

The board said the new rules will take effect on Aug. 29.

“In alignment with Alberta Education’s Standards for the Use of Personal Mobile Devices and Social Media in Schools, Calgary Board of Education students will not be permitted to use personal mobile devices during instructional time,” the CBE said in a statement.

“The new rules will apply to all students, with exceptions for students using devices for health and medical needs, to support specialized learning needs and as approved by teachers for educational purposes. Student access to social media will also be disabled on CBE networks.”

The CBE said more information will be provided to staff and families next week, ahead of the first day of classes.

The Calgary Catholic School Division (CCSD), will also be rolling out the new rules this school year.

“Starting September 1, 2024, in accordance with the province's new ministerial order regarding the use of personal mobile devices and social media in schools, CCSD will implement guidelines to minimize distractions and maximize learning,” CCSD said in a statement.

Social media access will be restricted across all grade levels for students on CCSD networks.

The restrictions on phone use differ by grade:

Kindergarten to Grade 6 : Students cannot use personal mobile devices during school hours.

: Students cannot use personal mobile devices during school hours. Grades 7 to 9 : Students cannot use personal mobile devices during instructional time. Phones can be used before school, at lunch and after school.

: Students cannot use personal mobile devices during instructional time. Phones can be used before school, at lunch and after school. High school: Students also cannot use personal mobile devices during instructional time, but can use them before school, during spares, at lunch and after school.

“CCSD will use a progressive discipline approach and ongoing education to ensure compliance and to teach students about using personal mobile devices safely and responsibly,” the school division said.

Classroom confusion

The rollout has been causing some confusion among teachers.

“Our confusion is around the timelines because the minister’s order says that these rules are in effect Sept. 1, but boards don't have to have their policies, their guidelines, the consequences if someone should violate, this policy until January,” said Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) president Jason Schilling.

“An example of this is if a student is on their phone when they shouldn’t be and the teachers takes it away, how does that teacher know they will be supported by school administration.”

Alberta has previously allowed school boards to decide whether or not to restrict cellphones, but Schilling said for those teachers in schools who don't yet have such rules, there's concern.

The ATA wants the two timelines in alignment.

“Give people time to understand the rules and get time for students and parents to get used to them as well, because, students won't be available to people, throughout the course of the day,” said Schilling.

Samantha Hamilton, an assistant professor of education at Mount Royal University, says there needs to be clear and concise messaging around the rules.

“Everyone has the same message coming from school leaders, teachers, other school personnel, who are interacting with students, the parents and the students themselves. It has to be exactly the same message to all so that everybody understands and there's no room for that,” Hamilton said.

“How is this going to be enforced and what's going to be the communication between, students, families and the school around these ideas.”

“Give it some time for some school who this is a first time for,” she added.

In a statement, the province said it was imperative to implement the new rules province-wide for the start of the school year.

“While these provincial standards are in effect, school authorities will have some time to finalize and share their locally developed policies that meet the needs of the communities and students they serve and are reflective of our expectations,” the statement reads.