Here's how you can stay safe on the water this long weekend
With more hot temperatures in the forecast this long weekend, police are reminding Calgarians to stay safe if they’re looking to cool off with a trip down the Bow or Elbow rivers.
Members of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) marine unit and the Calgary Fire Department will be patrolling the rivers over the long weekend to encourage water safety.
“If your family is planning to go floating, boating, paddleboarding or kayaking down the Bow and Elbow rivers, or enjoy a community lake this summer, don’t forget that where there’s water, there’s risk,” CPS said in a news release.
Police are reminding everyone to wear a properly fitted and tightened life jacket or a personal floatation device (PFD) at all times when out on the water.
When paddleboarding, however, police say to leave the ankle leash at home as it can get tangled up and pull you underwater. Put your contact information on your board in case you lose it.
Some of the issues you could encounter while out on the river include quick changes in water flow rate, direction and currents; unexpected weather changes and faulty rafts boats or PFDs.
Police are also reminding Calgarians not to consume alcohol or drugs while out on the water.
“In an effort to keep Calgary’s waterways family-friendly, it is also worth noting that police will enforce regulations around consuming and/or transporting of alcohol or drugs, which is dangerous and illegal,” CPS said.
Here are some other tips from police:
- Prioritize the safety of yourself and others;
- Assess the swimming skills of people in your group;
- Plan ahead by checking weather conditions, river flow rates, water quality and safety advisories;
- Bring supplies like a first aid kit, cell phone, bottled water, hats, sunscreen, a whistle or airhorn; and a paddle;
- Never tie watercraft together on the river; and
- Call 911 immediately if you or another boater are in danger or you suspect impaired boating behaviour.
RCMP are also asking Albertans to prioritize safety when in and around the water this summer, which could include operating a boat, kayak or canoe, swimming or taking part in other water activities.
Plan out any water-bound trips and let someone know where you are going and when you are expected to return.
Additionally, know your swimming limits and abilities.
“Fatigue and exhaustion while swimming can cause drowning,” RCMP said in a news release.
More information about boating and water safety can be found on Transport Canada’s website and through the City of Calgary.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at Paris Games
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Thursday will be Calgary's hottest day of the week
-
-
LIVE @ 1:30 MT
LIVE @ 1:30 MT Highway 16 through Jasper open to commercial traffic, but extreme fire activity expected on Thursday
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at Paris Games
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh has won gold in the 200-metre butterfly at the Paris Olympics. It is her third medal of the Games, and her second gold.
Landslide blocking B.C. river could give way within 24 to 48 hours
A massive amount of debris from a landslide damming the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior could give way within the next 24 to 48 hours.
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
DEVELOPING Canadian-born captive and American journalist freed in prisoner swap with Russia
Canadian-born Paul Whelan and an honorary Canadian citizen were set free Thursday as the United States and Russia completed their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history.
Olympics gymnastics latest: Simone Biles becomes oldest women's gymnastics champ since 1952
Simone Biles, fresh off leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, is back on the mat today for the Paris Olympics all-around finals. The 27-year-old is attempting to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952, taking on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology after instigating a fracas on Wednesday that led two witnesses testifying about violence against women to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Mercury could have an 11-mile underground layer of diamonds, researchers say
A layer of diamonds up to 18 kilometres (11 miles) thick could be tucked below the surface of Mercury, the solar system's smallest planet and the closest to the sun, according to new research.
14-month-old boy rescued after falling down narrow pipe in the yard of his Kansas home
Emergency crews have rescued a terrified and screaming toddler after he fell into a narrow pipe and got stuck around a dozen feet (about 3.7 metres) below ground in the yard of his Kansas home.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, several injured in Alberta tent collapse
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
LIVE @ 1:30 MT
LIVE @ 1:30 MT Highway 16 through Jasper open to commercial traffic, but extreme fire activity expected on Thursday
Highway 16, the major east-west route in northern Alberta and B.C. through Jasper National Park, partially reopened Thursday morning, even as wildfire activity was expected to increase.
-
Heritage Festival, corn mazes and performing arts: Here's what's happening in Edmonton this long weekend
Between festivals, sporting events, exhibitions and live performances, there is plenty of family fun to experience this weekend.
Lethbridge
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
-
Missing Lethbridge 74-year-old located safe
Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.
-
Judge gives instructions to jury in murder-conspiracy trial of Coutts protesters
Jurors deciding the fate of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing were urged by a judge Wednesday to block out background noise in the high-profile case.
Vancouver
-
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
-
43 German shepherds living in 'horrible' conditions seized from breeder: BC SPCA
Dozens of German shepherds have been seized from "horrible" living conditions at a breeder in northern B.C.
-
Landslide blocking B.C. river could give way within 24 to 48 hours
A massive amount of debris from a landslide damming the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior could give way within the next 24 to 48 hours.
Vancouver Island
-
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
-
Landslide blocking B.C. river could give way within 24 to 48 hours
A massive amount of debris from a landslide damming the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior could give way within the next 24 to 48 hours.
-
Suspect arrested after suspicious house fire in North Saanich, B.C.
A suspect was arrested at the scene of a suspicious house fire north of Victoria on Wednesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's mayor says Saskatchewan is not ready for drug decriminalization
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark says that, right now, he doesn’t think drug decriminalization is the way to tackle the addiction crisis in Saskatchewan.
-
'It's scary': Quiet Sask. village rocked after family dog shot and killed in apparent random attack
A quiet community north of Saskatoon is reeling after a family pet was shot and killed on Friday evening in an apparent random incident that has left residents in the village of St. Louis shocked.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest ex-priest in Regina for historic sexual assault of 11-year-old girl
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
Regina
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest ex-priest in Regina for historic sexual assault of 11-year-old girl
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
-
Thousands flock to the 2024 Queen City Ex
The 2024 edition of the Queen City Ex (QCX) is now underway with a few notable additions.
-
'Screaming for help': Regina woman approached, attacked by 3 large dogs in Lakeview neighbourhood
A Regina woman found herself in a scary situation while on a walk last Tuesday, when three large dogs became aggressive towards her and her dog in the Lakeview neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at Paris Games
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh has won gold in the 200-metre butterfly at the Paris Olympics. It is her third medal of the Games, and her second gold.
-
Murder charge laid in death of missing Markham, Ont. woman
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
-
10 suspects arrested in SIM swap scam, Toronto police say
Toronto police say 10 people are facing charges in connection with a major SIM swap fraud that allowed suspects to gain access to the cell phone and bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.
Montreal
-
RCMP bust Quebec lab producing mass quantities of counterfeit pills 25 times more powerful than fentanyl
The RCMP said it has busted a clandestine lab east of Montreal that was likely producing mass quantities of counterfeit pills believed to contain protonitazepyne, a synthetic opioid that is around 25 times more powerful than fentanyl.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime through to semifinal in men's tennis at Paris Olympics
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime's run at the Paris Olympics will continue after defeating No. 6 Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of men's tennis singles.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Hot, humid, sticky heat hitting Montreal and Quebec until Friday
Heat warnings remain in effect across Quebec including the Greater Montreal region with temperatures set to hit 40 with the humidex value.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigate suspicious fire
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.
-
Couple charged after dog found in distress in Yarmouth, N.S.
A Nova Scotia couple is facing animal-related charges after a person found a dog in need of medical care in the Yarmouth area earlier this summer.
-
Atlantic Canadian division deploys troops to Latvia
The Canadian military deployed members of the 5th Canadian Division to Latvia as part of Operation Reassurance on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-priest accused of sexually assaulting young girl in 1970s: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested an 81-year-old retired priest living in Regina in connection to a historical sexual assault of a young girl dating back to the 1970s.
-
Second alleged victim of former Winnipeg hockey coach files lawsuit against estate
A second alleged victim of a former Winnipeg hockey coach and lawyer is suing his estate for physical and sexual assaults.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at Paris Games
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh has won gold in the 200-metre butterfly at the Paris Olympics. It is her third medal of the Games, and her second gold.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at Paris Games
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh has won gold in the 200-metre butterfly at the Paris Olympics. It is her third medal of the Games, and her second gold.
-
Bylaw officers discover a raccoon living in an Ottawa apartment
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 10,000 speeding tickets in one month
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
Police closed Highway 400 in Innisfil for an investigation.
-
Tenant threatens another tenant with baseball bat
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect after a dispute between two tenants boiled over this week.
-
Sudbury pedestrian, 92, struck and killed by debris from downtown crash
A 92-year-old pedestrian was killed by flying debris from a two-vehicle crash at a busy downtown Sudbury intersection Wednesday morning.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
Police closed Highway 400 in Innisfil for an investigation.
-
15-year-old faces weapons charges after fight with Barrie resident
A 15-year-old was taken into custody after dropping a firearm during a fight with a Barrie resident.
-
Person rescued from vehicle after hitting pole & entangling in power lines
One individual was rescued from a vehicle after a driver allegedly crashed into a hydro pole in Oro Medonte.
Kitchener
-
Dramatic takedown in Kitchener caught on camera
A dramatic takedown by Waterloo Regional Police was captured on camera, in the area of Traynor Avenue and Wilson Avenue on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at Paris Games
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh has won gold in the 200-metre butterfly at the Paris Olympics. It is her third medal of the Games, and her second gold.
-
Inmate dies at Kitchener, Ont. prison
Correctional Service Canada says an inmate at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont. has died while in custody.
London
-
-
Suspect in custody following large police search
Members of the South Bruce OPP, OPP Canine Unit, and OPP helicopter converged on a field west of Teeswater, off Bruce Road 6, around 10 a.m. — in search of a wanted suspect.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in Oxford County
Highway 59 in Norwich is currently closed between Gunn's Hill Road and Beaconsfield Road.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at Paris Games
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh has won gold in the 200-metre butterfly at the Paris Olympics. It is her third medal of the Games, and her second gold.
-
Looking for a job at Windsor Assembly? Here’s how to get one
The Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plan is looking for hourly team member referrals.
-
Here’s what’s open and closed on the Civic Holiday in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Here’s what’s open and closed on the Civic holiday long weekend in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.