Here's how you can stay safe on the water this long weekend

With more hot temperatures in the forecast this long weekend, police are reminding Calgarians to stay safe if they’re looking to cool off with a trip down the Bow or Elbow rivers.

Members of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) marine unit and the Calgary Fire Department will be patrolling the rivers over the long weekend to encourage water safety.

“If your family is planning to go floating, boating, paddleboarding or kayaking down the Bow and Elbow rivers, or enjoy a community lake this summer, don’t forget that where there’s water, there’s risk,” CPS said in a news release.

Police are reminding everyone to wear a properly fitted and tightened life jacket or a personal floatation device (PFD) at all times when out on the water.

When paddleboarding, however, police say to leave the ankle leash at home as it can get tangled up and pull you underwater. Put your contact information on your board in case you lose it.

Some of the issues you could encounter while out on the river include quick changes in water flow rate, direction and currents; unexpected weather changes and faulty rafts boats or PFDs.

Police are also reminding Calgarians not to consume alcohol or drugs while out on the water.

“In an effort to keep Calgary’s waterways family-friendly, it is also worth noting that police will enforce regulations around consuming and/or transporting of alcohol or drugs, which is dangerous and illegal,” CPS said.

Here are some other tips from police:

Prioritize the safety of yourself and others;

Assess the swimming skills of people in your group;

Plan ahead by checking weather conditions, river flow rates, water quality and safety advisories;

Bring supplies like a first aid kit, cell phone, bottled water, hats, sunscreen, a whistle or airhorn; and a paddle;

Never tie watercraft together on the river; and

Call 911 immediately if you or another boater are in danger or you suspect impaired boating behaviour.

RCMP are also asking Albertans to prioritize safety when in and around the water this summer, which could include operating a boat, kayak or canoe, swimming or taking part in other water activities.

Plan out any water-bound trips and let someone know where you are going and when you are expected to return.

Additionally, know your swimming limits and abilities.

“Fatigue and exhaustion while swimming can cause drowning,” RCMP said in a news release.

More information about boating and water safety can be found on Transport Canada’s website and through the City of Calgary.