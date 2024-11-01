Here's when southern Alberta ski resorts plan to open

As the calendar turns to November, chillier temperatures and snowfall have helped some of southern Alberta’s mountain resorts solidify their opening plans for the 2024-25 ski season.

The Lake Louise Ski resort announced Friday that it would be opening up earlier than expected, on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The resort will have its Glacier Express Chair open starting at 9 a.m., offering access to Bald Eagle, Wiwaxy and a portion of Easy Street.

More runs will open up as the season progresses.

Sunshine Village is tentatively planning to open on Nov. 8, depending on snow, according to an Instagram post.

Nakiska has also posted a tentative opening schedule, with some preview weekends planned before being fully operational on Nov. 29.

Preview weekends are scheduled for Nov. 8-12, 16-17 and 23-24.

Mount Norquay is planning to open on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m., according to a post on Instagram.

The resort had initially planned to open on Nov. 2, but the temperatures affected their snowmaking efforts.