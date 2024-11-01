Here's when southern Alberta ski resorts plan to open
As the calendar turns to November, chillier temperatures and snowfall have helped some of southern Alberta’s mountain resorts solidify their opening plans for the 2024-25 ski season.
The Lake Louise Ski resort announced Friday that it would be opening up earlier than expected, on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The resort will have its Glacier Express Chair open starting at 9 a.m., offering access to Bald Eagle, Wiwaxy and a portion of Easy Street.
More runs will open up as the season progresses.
Sunshine Village is tentatively planning to open on Nov. 8, depending on snow, according to an Instagram post.
Nakiska has also posted a tentative opening schedule, with some preview weekends planned before being fully operational on Nov. 29.
Preview weekends are scheduled for Nov. 8-12, 16-17 and 23-24.
Mount Norquay is planning to open on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m., according to a post on Instagram.
The resort had initially planned to open on Nov. 2, but the temperatures affected their snowmaking efforts.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
B.C. mayor's 'luxury' trip to Dubai climate conference was against ethics rules: commissioner
New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone's all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai for a climate conference last December violated the city's Code of Conduct for Council Members and the Community Charter, the city's ethics commissioner has ruled.
WATCH 'It's mind-boggling': Drought reveals U.S. town submerged in the 1940s
Hundreds of people are flocking to see a rare site in Pennsylvania: remnants of a historic town that is usually underwater.
Democrats Abroad Canada warns U.S. voters to take action ahead of possible Canada Post strike
Democrats Abroad Canada is warning Americans that a potential postal workers strike this weekend could affect the ability to vote in next week's election.
Caught on camera: Edmonton police run over woman during welfare call
An Edmonton Police Service officer was caught on camera running over a woman with a marked cruiser last month.
Orphaned squirrel who became social media star was euthanized after being seized from New York home
An orphaned squirrel that became a social media star called Peanut was euthanized after state authorities seized the beloved pet during a raid on his caretaker's home, authorities said Friday.
B.C. landlord who evicted longtime tenant, hiked rent and re-listed unit ordered to pay $16K
A landlord from B.C.’s Lower Mainland who evicted a longtime tenant only to rent out the same unit months later for more money has been ordered to compensate him $16,480.
Secret Service report offers new details on failures during Trump assassination attempt
A new Secret Service report into the July assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump said multiple staffers knew about clear line-of-sight risks but found them 'acceptable' and that farm equipment intended to obstruct the view from the nearby building where the gunman opened fire was never used.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
New bill banning trans participation in sport dehumanizing: Advocate
The government of Alberta says its new bill aimed at women's sporting divisions is about inclusion, but advocates don't agree.
-
Caught on camera: Edmonton police run over woman during welfare call
An Edmonton Police Service officer was caught on camera running over a woman with a marked cruiser last month.
-
Bradley Barton's sentence upheld by appeals court in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue
An appeal has been denied to extend the sentence of an Ontario trucker who killed a woman in his Edmonton hotel room in 2011.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge County, nearby municipalities reach new emergency management partnership
Lethbridge County and the towns of Coalhurst, Nobleford and Picture Butte and the village of Barons have signed a new regional emergency management partnership agreement.
-
City of Lethbridge's snow route season begins; crews prepare for arrival of winter weather
As overnight temperatures continue to dip below freezing, the City of Lethbridge has launched its second annual snow route season ahead of winter.
-
Pronghorns athletic program brings back safe ride program with a new name
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorn Athletics Annual Safe Ride Home campaign is making a return this year, but with a new name.
Vancouver
-
‘I put my whole life on hold’: B.C. man embarks on Arctic to Antarctica trek
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
-
B.C. mother vindicated by coroner re-classifying daughter’s death as homicide
A Vancouver Island woman who refused to accept her daughter died of an accidental overdose is relieved the record has been set straight.
-
Granddaughters of missing Langley senior share hopes and fears, one week after disappearance
When 82-year-old Jane Whitehouse failed to pick up her young grandson as scheduled last Friday, her family knew something was wrong.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mother vindicated by coroner re-classifying daughter’s death as homicide
A Vancouver Island woman who refused to accept her daughter died of an accidental overdose is relieved the record has been set straight.
-
Deer kills dog in backyard near Victoria, prompting warning from police
Police on southern Vancouver Island are issuing a warning about the dangers of deer rutting season after a dog was gored to death by a buck earlier this week.
-
Court approves buffer zone ahead of expected protests at Vancouver Sikh temple
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted an order to establish a buffer zone around one of the province's largest Sikh temples this Saturday in advance of expected confrontations between protesters and Indian consular officials.
Saskatoon
-
'Sorry bro, but I gotta shoot you': Family speaks out after man was shot and robbed north of Prince Albert
The family of a man shot and seriously injured at a jobsite 14 kilometres north of Prince Albert late last week is speaking out.
-
Advance polls open for Saskatoon civic election
Soon, Saskatoon residents will know who of the five candidates will take the reins as mayor, and who will join the new mayor at City Hall for the next term.
-
'I don't get any of it': Sask. man calls for changes to how victims of workplace injuries get compensated
SaskPower has been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for violating workplace safety rules, but the victim won't receive any of the money.
Regina
-
Advance polling stations open in Regina, city officials hope for more voter turnout
Advance polling stations for the Regina civic election opened Friday morning.
-
RCMP looking for 2 men after 'serious assaults' in Swift Current
Swift Current RCMP are looking for two men after a 'serious assault' in the city early Tuesday morning.
-
Local makeup artist brings runway experience back to Regina while supporting business community
A local makeup artist and business owner is bringing the runway experience back to Regina this weekend five years after the end of Saskatchewan Fashion Week.
Toronto
-
Video shows Toronto police chase one person after alleged stolen truck crashes into downtown store
Two people are in custody after an alleged stolen pickup truck struck a police horse and rammed into three cruisers before crashing into a downtown Toronto store Friday afternoon.
-
Group of Ontario mayors ask Premier Ford to use notwithstanding clause on encampments
Mayors from a dozen big cities across Ontario say they want the province to use the notwithstanding clause to pass legislation that would help them handle encampments and addiction in their communities to ensure their requested measures are 'implemented in a timely and effective way.'
-
Toronto movie theatre evacuated after 2 suspects lit unknown package, causing fire: police
Toronto police say two suspects entered a movie theatre and lit an unknown package, causing a fire that prompted an evacuation Friday evening.
Montreal
-
Old Brewery Mission shelter gets an upgrade thanks to private donation
Thanks to a private donation, the Old Brewery Mission renovated all its shelters to have semi-private rooms.
-
Montreal painter John Little dead at 96
One of Montreal's best-known painters died this week at the age of 96 -- John Little captured the city's working-class neighbourhoods and highlighted an architecture that is fast disappearing.
-
New thrift store opens at Quartier DIX30
A new second-hand store just opened at Quartier DIX30 on Montreal's South Shore where shoppers can find coats, kids' shoes, home decor, and even a Louis Vitton bag.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier apologizes to women who fought in court for out-of-province operations
Nova Scotia's premier is apologizing after a court criticized his government for what it calls a flawed, discriminatory and unfair process that led to two women being rejected for coverage of out-of-province treatments.
-
Dieppe’s Champlain mall sold out of province
Montreal-based company Westcliff Management, a privately owned real estate development and management company, officially own Dieppe’s Champlain Place Mall as of Halloween.
-
Yarmouth RCMP investigating sudden deaths of two people known to each other
The RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S., is investigating the sudden deaths of two people known to each other.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
-
Manitoba premier says he'll listen to Winnipeg's requests for new tax powers
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is not making any commitments on possible new municipal taxes in Winnipeg.
-
Arrest made in North End shooting: Winnipeg police
A 25-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after he allegedly shot another man with a shotgun during a dispute at a North End home last month.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE NCC lowered ice thickness standard to push Rideau Canal Skateway open in February
Internal documents show the National Capital Commission took what it called a 'manageable risk' to lower the standard for what qualifies as thick enough ice in order to squeeze a few more skating days into the Rideau Canal Skateway season.
-
Ottawa firefighters contain blaze at Richmond seniors' home
Ottawa firefighters have contained a fire at a seniors' home in Richmond.
-
5 tips to adjust to the time change this weekend
The switch to standard time occurs at 2 a.m. on Sunday, with clocks moving back one hour. The end of daylight saving time means it will get darker earlier in the evening, with sunset before 5 p.m. starting on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury mayor joins group asking premier to override charter of rights to deal with encampments
With the surging number of homeless encampments in Ontario cities, Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre has joined other big city mayors in asking the province to back them up when they try and prohibit encampments.
-
Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at Sudbury grocery store
Two males, including one young offender, were arrested Thursday evening after a shooting at a grocery store on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury.
-
OPP investigating after razor found in northern Ont. child's Halloween candy
Police in northern Ontario say a razor blade was found in a child's candy on Halloween night.
Barrie
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
Couple angry after court delays results in a conditional sentence for man responsible for their son's death
Christina and Troy Durocher are still struggling to come to terms with how the justice system handled the death of their son two and a half years ago.
-
New local online platform takes on big retail delivery service to support local businesses
While online shopping has become a multi-trillion-dollar worldwide industry, a new online marketplace launched in Simcoe County in recent weeks is making it easier and more affordable to keep e-commerce local.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr represents himself, asks jury to find him not guilty in grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr has asked the jury to find him not guilty in his grandmother Viola Erb’s death.
-
Fireworks display causes concern in Breslau
Waterloo Regional Police are putting out a stern reminder about fireworks safety after a concerning display in Breslau.
-
Tow truck operator seriously injured outside his vehicle in North Dumfries: police
Waterloo Regional Police say charges are anticipated after a tow truck operator was seriously injured helping a disabled vehicle on the side of Trussler Road in North Dumfries Friday afternoon.
London
-
Convicted killer pleads guilty to trafficking firearms while serving life sentence in prison
Already sentenced to spend a life in prison for committing two London murders, William McDonald, 34, continued to add to his already lengthy criminal record while behind bars at Collins Bay Penitentiary.
-
Family dog dies in townhouse fire
The London Fire Department said a blaze that destroyed a south London townhouse Friday killed a dog left home alone.
-
London man arrested in Niagara-area child abuse investigation, police seek more victims
Since August 2023, detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Service have been investigating an allegation of sexual assault by a man against a 15-year-old girl.
Windsor
-
'I tried to join them': Windsorite admits to offences to undercover RCMP officers
A Windsor man is on trial for attempting to join a terrorist organization known as the Atomwaffen Division (AWD).
-
Essex couple unhappy with curb on driveway
An Essex couple said they are unhappy with the town over a curb that was installed at the end of their driveway.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 25-year-old man charged with first-degree murder of Windsor senior
Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old man with first-degree murder in the death of a 69-year-old man in south-central Windsor.