CALGARY -- A spot which is a favourite place to go for many Calgary families will be much different this year thanks to COVID-19.

The Heritage Park Historical Village, in southeast Calgary, has announced that the facility will be reopening to visitors later this month, the final stage in its reopening plan.

Starting June 27, the park will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Visitors can enjoy antique steam train rides, walk through many of the historical homes and exhibits, plus visit the old-fashioned candy store, Alberta Bakery and Vulcan Ice Cream Parlour," the park said in a release.

"Roving costumed townsfolk and street theatre performances will help bring history alive throughout the park, and select shops and dining establishments will be open as well."

Unfortunate, due to many of the health and safety protocols put in place by the Alberta government, many of the other favourite features of the park will be closed to the public.

"At this time, we will not have any of the midway rides, wagon rides or the SS Moyie operating," said Barb Munro, marketing and communications manager in an email to CTV News.

Munro adds the steam train will also only stop at one station in the park and the exhibits that are open will be one-way only – visitors enter one door and leave from another.

This would be the second time during the past few years that the park's beloved paddle wheeler will not ferry guests around the Glenmore Reservoir.

The ship was put into storage for the entirety of the 2018 season so the city could complete flood mitigation work in the area. As a result, the park said it lost about $1.2 million that season because of lower attendance.

Munro says the loss of the Moyie again is "unfortunate."

"Like everywhere else, this is our current reality. We’re just happy we can open in some capacity at this time."

The park says it will also not be able to hold any special events in July or August.

Timed tickets to the park must be bought in advance on the Heritage Park website. Admission has been reduced to reflect the impact on the exhibits.

"We want to thank all Calgarians for their patience and support during these unprecedented times as we open Heritage Park to the best of our abilities, ensuring the health and safety of our guests and staff is our number one priority," Munro said.

Full information on ticket prices and a map of what will be open June 27 is available online.