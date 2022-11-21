Heritage Park's Once Upon A Christmas returns for the holiday season

Traditional carols, delicious treats and a visit with the jolly old elf Saint Nick are all part of the holiday fun at Heritage Park as Once Upon A Christmas returns for the holidays.

Starting Saturday and continuing on the following three weekends leading up to Christmas Day, Heritage Park will be transformed into a winter wonderland once again.

Officials with the historical village say the event is beloved by many Calgarians.

"It gets us in the spirit of the season, taking us back to a simpler time, when families and friends gathered to celebrate as a community and reflect on the year that has past, while looking ahead with anticipation for what's to come," said Kelly Hopper, Heritage Park's chief operating officer, in a statement.

At many of the buildings in the village, visitors will be able to learn all about the historical holiday traditions of Western Canada – from Chanukah to Yule to Hogmanay.

On top of that, guests will also be able to find something special for those people on their shopping lists with three distinct holiday markets.

Innovation Crossing features craft brewers and distillers and the Railway Roundhouse is filled with local artisans. Children who want to find a special surprise for their parents can visit the Kid's Only Store in the Repsol Heritage Education Centre.

Christmas carollers at Heritage Park's Once Upon a Christmas.(file)

To get the full holiday experience, including a meal, Heritage Park invites visitors to book their spot at the Wainwright Hotel's breakfast buffet or Gunn's Dairy Bar.

Full details on how to make a reservation as well as other details about Once Upon A Christmas can be found on the official website.