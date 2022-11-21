Heritage Park's Once Upon A Christmas returns for the holiday season

Heritage Park's Once Upon A Christmas event runs weekends from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18. (Supplied) Heritage Park's Once Upon A Christmas event runs weekends from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18. (Supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina