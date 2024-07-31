CALGARY
    • High River RCMP seek public assistance identifying suspect in identity fraud

    High River RCMP are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect in an identity fraud. (Photo: High River RCMP) High River RCMP are seeking public assistance to identify the suspect in an identity fraud. (Photo: High River RCMP)
    High River RCMP are requesting public assistance to help identify a suspect accused of stealing a High River, Alta., woman’s identity.

    The suspect is accused of opening multiple bank accounts and taking out a loan in the victim’s name.

    The victim didn’t learn of the fraud until she conducted a credit check using Equifax.

    Police say it’s unclear how the suspect(s) got the victim’s information in the first place.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

