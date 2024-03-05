High Valley to perform at Wildhorse Saloon during Stampede 2024

One of Calgary's most popular Stampede tents has revealed the first of several bands set to play at the venue this summer.

Wildhorse Saloon announced on Tuesday that Alberta's own High Valley will be performing on Thursday, July 11.

The country band is known for songs like Make you Mine, Dear Life and Small Town Somethin'.

Wildhorse Saloon's popup Stampede tent is pitched at 500 Sixth Ave. S.W. every summer during the 10-day event.

The 2024 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5-14.