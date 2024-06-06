High winds, warm temperatures result in fire ban for Lethbridge's river valley

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.

“The winds we received on Tuesday, it just puts us in like a hair dryer,” explained Troy Hicks, chief fire marshal with Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES).

“It dries out the ground very much. Every day we check the government's website on levels and the ratings down in the river bottom and here in the city of Lethbridge, and as of yesterday our numbers were quite extreme.”

The forecasted high temperatures, low humidity and winds are key factors for the river valley fire ban.

The ban, which only includes the river bottom, has been placed on all open fires.

Hicks says a single spark could lead to an out-of-control grassfire in a matter of minutes.

“You could get a grassfire burning very extreme,” he said. “On a normal day here in Lethbridge, we usually have 20 km/h wind and even with that, that wind could spread that fire very quickly.”

Lethbridge County has imposed a fire restriction.

“Even though it does look green, it won't be green for long,” said Heath Wright, regional manager for emergency services with Lethbridge County.

Wright said the city has a ban in place because of critical infrastructure in the river valley, such as the water treatment plants.

A fire pit barbecue is seen in Lethbridge's river valley on June 6, 2024. (Karsen Marczuk/CTV News)

All active fire permits in the county are cancelled and no new ones will be issued. Recreational campfires – campground and backyard fire pits – are still permitted.

“We’ve been quite fortunate that we haven't had a lot of grassfires so far, but with the cooperation of the community along with a high sensitivity of wildfire in this region, I think between fire officials and our community support we will get through this season,” Wright said.

Whether in the city or the county, officials are asking everyone to be cognisant of their surroundings and take preventive measures to lower the risk of fire.

“Whether you're down in the river valley enjoying the river bottom and going for a walk and stuff like that, please dispose of your smoking materials properly,” Hicks said.

Fire advisories have been issued by Taber, County of Forty Mile, Cypress County, Vulcan County, MD of Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park.