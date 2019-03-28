CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Highway south of Calgary reopens following fatal crash
One person was killed in a crash on Highway 2A, north of Okotoks, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 6:12AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 28, 2019 7:09AM MDT
One person was killed in a crash on Highway 2A, south of the city, on Wednesday evening and the roadway was closed for several hours while police investigated.
Emergency crews were called to a three vehicle crash on the highway, about 3 km north of Okotoks, at about 11:00 p.m.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word on whether anyone else was injured.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours overnight and were reopened at about 4:00 a.m. Thursday.
RCMP are investigating.