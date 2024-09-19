Hiker attacked by bear on trail northwest of Blairmore, Alta.

There isn't much more a hiker who was attacked by a bear last week in Crowsnest Pass could have done, a wildlife official says.

Everything he did, he did right, says Mike Ewald, provincial problem wildlife specialist.

On Friday, Sept. 13, the hiker had already been out a few days northwest of Blairmore, not far from the B.C. border.

While walking a remote, mountainous trail, the hiker saw increasing signs of a bear in the area.

He made his presence known, he called out, letting out lots of loud noises as he attempted to make his way to safer terrain.

Ewald says, however, the bear was already on to him.

"The contact was very brief. The bear bit him on the leg. He has some injuries to his head, as well," Ewald said.

"He did have bear spray with him, but he did not have chance to get it from his holster. He didn't get chance to use it -- it was that quick.

"He had walking sticks. He used those in a defensive way to protect himself."

And then, as quickly as the bear appeared, it was gone.

The hiker, Ewald says, isn't even sure whether it was a black bear or a grizzly bear.

"As far as we can tell, this was a defensive attack as opposed to an offensive one. ... It felt threatened," Ewald said.

Following the attack, the hiker received medical attention and was transported to hospital.

Ewald says he believes the hiker is doing well.

Ewald also says everything the hiker did -- or tried to do -- was correct for the situation as it unfolded.

He says wildlife is unpredictable, and even experienced individuals can run into trouble.

He also says the bear will not be tracked and captured or killed because this was a defensive attack that occurred in nature.

"The decision was made to just close the area for public safety and leave it at that," Ewald said.

Officials have closed the trail and put up warning signs at the trailheads.

Ewald suggests everyone familiarize themselves with the Alberta BearSmart program, available at www.alberta.ca/alberta-bearsmart.