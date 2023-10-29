Hillhurst, Edgemont, Silver Springs,downtown core hit by water main breaks

Many Calgarians weren't getting any water when they turned on the taps Saturday, due to numerous water main outages and breaks.

That included troubles Saturday in a number of Beltine-area communities, as well as Edgemont, Hillhurst, Silver Springs and the downtown core.

Trucks with water tanks were brought in to provide a temporary supply until water is restored.

If outages last over 24 hours, the city often provides leisure centre passes so impacted residents can use those facilities to shower.

One Hillhurst resident confirmed that a city worker came by Sunday morning to say they are still diagnosing the problem and handed out leisure centre passes.

There was no information available from other impacted communities about the state of their pipes.

The city said water mains are affected when the temperature shifts from freezing weather to above zero.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.