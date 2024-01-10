Hitmen swing trio of deals, as captain Tyson Galloway dealt to Swift Current

The Calgary Hitmen shook up their lineup Wednesday, when a trio of trades brought in a new forward and defenceman and saw the departure of 20-year-old team captain Tyson Galloway.

Galloway was dealt to the Swift Current Broncos, in exchange for a second- and third-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Later in the day, the Hitmen announced the acquisition of 17-year-old forward Justin Ivanusec from the Vancouver Giants for a fifth-round pick in the same draft (2026).

Shortly after that, the team announced the acquisition of 19-year-old defenceman Pasha Bocharov from the Tri-City Americans in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

“Tyson has been an integral part of the last five seasons with the Hitmen including the challenges of the COVID period. He contributed to our team with class and terrific leadership and has been instrumental in the growth of our young group through past and in the current season” said Calgary Hitmen vice-president Mike Moore. “We have been privileged to have had Tyson in our organization since we drafted him and wish him success in Swift Current.”

Next up for the Hitmen is a Friday afternoon matinee at the Saddledome against the Spokane Chiefs. Puck drop is scheduled for noon.