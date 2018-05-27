CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Homicide Unit investigates suspicious death in downtown Calgary
A man in his 20s was found in medical distress on 15 Avenue S.E. on Sunday morning. The victim later died in hospital.
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 11:09AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 27, 2018 11:54AM MDT
Calgary police are investigating after a man has died in hospital after he was found in medical distress early Sunday morning.
Officers were notified about the incident in the 200 block of 15 Avenue S.E. at about 2:00 a.m.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was found in medical distress.
He was transported to hospital where he later died.
There are no details on the nature of the man's injuries at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org