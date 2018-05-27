Calgary police are investigating after a man has died in hospital after he was found in medical distress early Sunday morning.

Officers were notified about the incident in the 200 block of 15 Avenue S.E. at about 2:00 a.m.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found in medical distress.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

There are no details on the nature of the man's injuries at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org