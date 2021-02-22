CALGARY -- Calgary police have identified a man who died outside a southwest restaurant on Friday and say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Daniel Dudgeon, 32, was found in medical distress outside the Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant in the 9200 block of Macleod Trail S.W. just before 11:30 p.m. and was pronounced deceased soon after.

Anyone who was at the restaurant between 7 p.m. and closing on Friday evening is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

"We believe that the victim had spent some time inside the restaurant prior to being killed," says Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm.

"It is extremely likely that other patrons of the restaurant may have critical information that could help investigators solve the case, whether they had an interaction with the victim or not. Information that seems irrelevant or insignificant can often be the piece of information that investigators are missing."

An autopsy was completed Monday however police have not released a cause of death.