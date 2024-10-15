Hope Heights: News affordable housing apartments open in Calgary

A new affordable housing complex has opened in Crescent Heights.

The four-storey apartment building, called Hope Heights, sits in the 100 block of 12 Avenue N.W. and includes 35 one-bedroom rentals for young parents and seniors.

Residents will have access to on-site services from Highbanks Society and McMan Youth, Family and Community Services of Calgary.

In a Tuesday news release, the City of Calgary says the program will provide stable, affordable housing with a focus on Indigenous communities.

It will integrate cultural programming, mentorship opportunities and life skills training, supported by case management staff on-site during the day.

"In a time when constructing more homes is a top priority, developments like Hope Heights play a crucial role in our city," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

A living room inside a Hope Heights unit. “It is wonderful to see buildings like Hope Heights open and provide community members with a safe, secure and affordable place to call home," adds Jason Nixon, minister of seniors, community and social services.

"I know this project will have a profound impact on the lives of those who will call these units home."