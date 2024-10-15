CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hope Heights: News affordable housing apartments open in Calgary

    The exterior of Hope Heights in Crescent Heights. The exterior of Hope Heights in Crescent Heights.
    Share

    A new affordable housing complex has opened in Crescent Heights.

    The four-storey apartment building, called Hope Heights, sits in the 100 block of 12 Avenue N.W. and includes 35 one-bedroom rentals for young parents and seniors.

    Residents will have access to on-site services from Highbanks Society and McMan Youth, Family and Community Services of Calgary.

    In a Tuesday news release, the City of Calgary says the program will provide stable, affordable housing with a focus on Indigenous communities.

    It will integrate cultural programming, mentorship opportunities and life skills training, supported by case management staff on-site during the day. 

    "In a time when constructing more homes is a top priority, developments like Hope Heights play a crucial role in our city," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

    A living room inside a Hope Heights unit. “It is wonderful to see buildings like Hope Heights open and provide community members with a safe, secure and affordable place to call home," adds Jason Nixon, minister of seniors, community and social services.

    "I know this project will have a profound impact on the lives of those who will call these units home."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News