'How long do I have to live?' Stabbing victim recounts random attack, man charged

Shane Walsh had just finished an appointment in downtown Calgary early Monday afternoon when he says a man, whom he didn't know, ran at him from behind and stabbed him several times.

"I felt a stab in my back and then there was some quite quick, hard thrusts in my abdomen, my shoulder, my arm," Walsh told CTV News on Tuesday.

Walsh says it happened in the area of Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue S.W. around 12:45 p.m.

Calgary Police allege a man stabbed at least two more people and assaulted another in a spree that spanned several city blocks before he was arrested in the East Village around 1:10 p.m.

Walsh says the man who stabbed him didn't try to rob him or take any of his belongings. He says the man only said to him, "I've disappeared" before Walsh ran away.

"I saw his knife in his hand and I ran off and yelled, ‘Help! Help! I've been stabbed, call the police!'," Walsh said.

Chad Elliott Carrick, 29, is the man charged in the series of stabbings and assaults. He's facing four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault, one count of causing mischief under $5,000 and one count of failing to comply with a release order.

"That individual was out on bail. That individual was out for another serious crime at the time that that happened with conditions not to possess knives and that's what he used to stab Calgarians," CPS Chief Const. Mark Neufeld told journalists Tuesday.

The police chief says the investigation is ongoing and the motive remains unknown, but that all the attacks were random.

Officials say they've also identified two other suspects in the incident.

The victims' injuries range from serious to minor, but all were stable, police said Monday.

Walsh suffered four stab wounds and was stitched up and released from hospital on Monday, he says.

"It was very surreal, running and thinking, 'I've been stabbed'," Walsh said.

"It's like, in the movies, people die when they get stabbed, so one of the things I was thinking is 'how long do I have to live? Or how long do I have before I fall down, and what do I have to do?'."