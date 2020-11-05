CALGARY -- The pandemic has forced the lights to dim on Calgary stages but numerous arts companies are finding creative ways to mount shows during what is typically the busiest season for performances.

Alberta Ballet is offering a subscription series called Alberta Ballet on Stage, specifically for audiences of 100 people per event.

While dancers will use the big stage at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, it will have a “behind the scenes feel,” according to a news release from the company.

“Our dancers have missed the connection and energy they have with a live audience so anticipating our return to the stage has ignited us all, even if it looks much different,” artistic director Jean Grand-Maitre said in the media notice.

Theatre Calgary is continuing its 33-year tradition of bringing the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol to audiences, but viewers will take it in from their living rooms rather than theatre seats.

A digital production will be available for rent online for $25 from Dec. 11 to 31 — and each household will have a five-day window to view it.

The show has been adapted by a Calgary playwright to just 80 minutes in length and a cast of three will play more than two dozen characters.

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra has also had to adapt to streaming after cancelling all remaining live performances for the 2020-2021 season.

A series of unique virtual concerts can be streamed Saturday nights from Nov. 21 through Dec. 19.

“We’re excited to have so many loyal subscribers and new classical music fans joining us online,” said music director Rune Bergmann in a news release.

“We continue with chamber music ensembles featuring our own musicians performing a combination of contemporary and classical works, then as the holidays approach, we have some special projects lined up to fill your homes with seasonal music.”

Calgary Opera has postponed all of its live performances this season to Fall 2021.

Calgary’s DIY Theatre, an independent company, is also offering its latest show called Trauma on Youtube from Nov. 13 to 20.