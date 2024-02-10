Humane Society launches new program to help seniors keep their pets

Keeping seniors and their pets together is the focus of a new program at the Calgary Humane Society.

The “Continued Companionship” program helps seniors with spay and neuter costs, dental procedures, vaccines and emergency care.

It also helps with food, bedding, litter and accessories.

As well, adoption fees are affordable for owners over 65.

The program combats loneliness among seniors, and keeps animals out of the shelter.

The program also helps seniors with end of life support for their pets, like euthanasia and cremation.