Hundreds of Ukrainian newcomers seek out normalcy at Calgary job fair 

St. Stephen Protomartyr Ukrainian Church hosted the event, which brought in refugees looking for work. They were greeted by 30 different local employers searching for new faces for retail, construction and health care positions. St. Stephen Protomartyr Ukrainian Church hosted the event, which brought in refugees looking for work. They were greeted by 30 different local employers searching for new faces for retail, construction and health care positions.

