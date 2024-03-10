Hurricanes rally in third to defeat Warriors 3-2 in Moose Jaw in shootout

The Lethbridge Hurricanes bounced back Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat the Moose Jaw Warriors 3-2 shooutout.

The first two periods featured a number of scoring opportunities for the ‘Canes, but none of them paid off.

In the second, Moose Jaw got a goal from Matthew Savoie that sent the Warriors into the third nursing a narrow 1-0 lead.

Moose Jaw extended that lead to 2-0 when Brayden Yager scored 1:35 into the final frame.

Brayden Edwards cashed in a rebound about five minutes later to cut the lead in half.

With a little more than four minutes left, Dylan Sydor deflected a Noah Chadwick shot into the net to tie it up.

Neither team was able to decide it in overtime, sending it to a shootout, where Logan Wormald found the back of the net to give the Hurricanes the victory.

Moose Jaw outshot Lethbridge 30-28.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a Wednesday contest against the Oil Kings at Enmax Centre.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.