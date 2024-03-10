CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hurricanes rally in third to defeat Warriors 3-2 in Moose Jaw in shootout

    The Lethbridge Hurricanes celebrate in Moose Jaw after coming back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Warriors 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night. (Photo: X@LethHurricanes) The Lethbridge Hurricanes celebrate in Moose Jaw after coming back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Warriors 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night. (Photo: X@LethHurricanes)
    The Lethbridge Hurricanes bounced back Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat the Moose Jaw Warriors 3-2 shooutout.

    The first two periods featured a number of scoring opportunities for the ‘Canes, but none of them paid off.

    In the second, Moose Jaw got a goal from Matthew Savoie that sent the Warriors into the third nursing a narrow 1-0 lead.

    Moose Jaw extended that lead to 2-0 when Brayden Yager scored 1:35 into the final frame.

    Brayden Edwards cashed in a rebound about five minutes later to cut the lead in half.

    With a little more than four minutes left, Dylan Sydor deflected a Noah Chadwick shot into the net to tie it up.

    Neither team was able to decide it in overtime, sending it to a shootout, where Logan Wormald found the back of the net to give the Hurricanes the victory.

    Moose Jaw outshot Lethbridge 30-28.

    Next up for the Hurricanes is a Wednesday contest against the Oil Kings at Enmax Centre.

    Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

